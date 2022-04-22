Scene in Edmonds: Graphite makes its debut

Graphite Arts Center made its official debut during Edmonds ArtWalk Thursday night, and Rachel Gardner captured the energy with these photos. You can learn more about Graphite, located at the corner of 2nd and Main in downtown Edmonds, in Gardner’s previous story here.
