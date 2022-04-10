Scene in Edmonds: Lions Club spruces up Perrinville corner Posted: April 10, 2022 16 Judy Forgey shared this photo showcasing the work the Edmonds Lions Club has done to beautify the corner in front of the Perrinville Post Office.
