Scene in Edmonds: Pizza love

Posted: April 7, 2022 240

Edmonds’ Niles Peacock’s success at the recent Pizza Expo caught the attention of KING 5’s Evening Magazine, and local residents were on hand to watch the filming Thursday. The show was scheduled to air Thursday night.

— Photos by Larry Vogel

