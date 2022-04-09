Scene in Edmonds: Ready for a day on the water

On her walk Saturday morning, photographer Julia Wiese saw Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife officers Jake Greshock, left, and Owen Barabasz fueling their vessel as they prepared for a day on the water. Their duties for the day will include checking counts on halibut as well ensuring boaters are using the proper halibut fishing gear. They are also making sure boaters are observing the rules around whales they come across in our local waters. Halibut season runs three days a week now through June based on extrapolation of data from creel count and boat count to determine when the seasonal quota will be reached. This link provides current information regarding halibut and other fishing rules.