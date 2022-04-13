Scene in Edmonds: Ready to tow

On her walk Wednesday morning, photographer Julia Wiese noticed this bright red boat. While it was parked at the fueling station, she talked to the two men on board and learned that TowBoatU.S. is like an AAA service for cars. Captain Jeffrey and Bobby started their day at 2:30 a.m. by towing a boat north of Edmonds that needed assistance. During a typical winter, the company tows about four to five boats a week, but from April through September they may tow that many boats per day.You can learn more about them here.