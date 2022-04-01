Scene in Edmonds: Remembering Officer Steffins Posted: April 1, 2022 100 The memorial outside the City of Edmonds Public Safety building continues to grow for Tyler Steffins, the Edmonds police officer who died after being stabbed while off duty in Las Vegas March 26. (Photo by Carl Zapora)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.