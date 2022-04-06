Ribbon cut for Body Motion Physical Therapy

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week for Body Motion Physical Therapy, which recently moved into their new office location in downtown Edmonds.

Body Motion Physical Therapy is owned By Dr. Allison Feldt, a physical therapist who specializes in pelvic floor physical therapy and is the author of Restore Your Body After Kids: The Secret To Avoid Peeing Your Pants And Achy Joints As You Age.

Learn more at www.bodymotionpt.com.