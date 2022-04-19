Scene in Edmonds: Rock stars

As she walked in the Monday morning drizzle, photographer Julia Wiese happened upon these painted stones on the Edmonds Marina’s L dock. “I couldn’t help but smile as their quirky expressions and bright colors reminded me of a popular candy,” she said.
