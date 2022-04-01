Scene in Edmonds: Sights around town Posted: April 1, 2022 141 Sidewalk greeter, by Kevin O’Keeffe A sunlit ferry, by Ron LaRue Spring blooms, by Kevin O’Keeffe Waiting for lunch at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, by Ron LaRue Bubbles near the ferry, by Kevin O’Keeffe
