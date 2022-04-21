Scene in Edmonds: Sun, showers and a rainbow Posted: April 20, 2022 0 As this dark cloud with showers passed, the sun came out from behind it Wednesday. Rain over the ferry, with a rainbow. — Photos by Julia Wiese
