Scene in Edmonds: Views from the marina Posted: April 2, 2022 33 This brave couple was bound for the San Juan Islands — in a rowboat! This boat was far away from home. Seeing red. Photos taken by Sharon O’Brien at the Edmonds Marina Saturday.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.