Scene in Edmonds: Waterfront Center co-hosts volunteer recruitment event

The Edmonds Waterfront Center, in partnership with 17 other local nonprofits, hosted an event last weekend designed to connect potential volunteers to nonprofits in needs of help.
“It was a huge success,” said principal organizer Sandra Butterfield of the April 9 event. “According to the guest log, we had more than 135 participants seeking volunteer opportunities attend.” The participating nonprofits included:
- Art Walk & Wine Walk Edmonds
- Cascadia Art Museum
- Clothes For Kids
- Edmonds Arts Festival
- Edmonds Center for the Arts
- Edmonds Chamber of Commerce
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
- Edmonds Floretum Garden Club
- Edmonds Food Bank
- Edmonds Lions Club
- Edmonds Historical Museum
- Edmonds in Bloom
- Edmonds Museum Summer Market
- Edmonds Rotary
- Edmonds Waterfront Center
- Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden
- Northwest Neighbors Network
- Save Our Marsh-Estuary
For years, the event was hosted by the Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society. When the society outgrew its space, it turned to the Waterfront Center.
“It was a powerful image of our community’s robust network of nonprofit arts organizations, service cubs and providers,” said Waterfront Center CEO Daniel Johnson.
“The Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society was pleased to participate in the event,”said Dave Teitzel, who chairs the Edmonds Museum Summer Market. “There was a great turnout and lots of interest in the variety of fun volunteer opportunities”
Based on the positive feedback, plans have already begun to expand the event at the EWC next year.
