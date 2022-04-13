Sno-Isle Genealogical Society offering research help April 23 in Lynnwood

Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering researchers another opportunity to get help with their “brick wall” problems on Saturday, April 23, at the society’s Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.

Experienced researcher Caroll Budny will be available for free, 40-minute, in-person sessions. To make a reservation, call 425-775-6267 and leave a message. Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment.