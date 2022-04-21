Snohomish County Master Gardener Foundation plant sale May 7 in south Everett

Shop all of your favorite plants at the Snohomish County Master Gardener Foundation’s annual plant sale Saturday, May 7.

The sale begins promptly at 9 a.m. and closes at 3 p.m. and is held in the three parking lots that surround the WSU Snohomish County Extension offices in south Everett, 600 – 128th St. S.E., at the south end of McCollum Park.

Choose from a large assortment of tomato plants, herb and veggie starts. Find your favorite perennials, shade plants, hostas, dahlias, and bog plants, most of which have been raised, divided and potted by Master Gardeners. Attract pollinators to your garden.

All proceeds benefit the Snohomish County Master Gardener Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit. Its mission is to support the WSU-Snohomish County Master Gardener Program, which provides plant problem clinics, demonstration gardens, and many other educational programs to benefit the residents of Snohomish County.

For more information, call the Master Gardener Hotline at 425-357-6010 or visit the foundation’s website at www.snomgf.org.