South County Fire offering free online child CPR and safety class April 27

Learn child CPR and how to keep little ones safe at home, at play and on the road in a free online class presented by South County Fire on April 27, 6-7 p.m.
All who attend and complete a class survey will be entered in a prize drawing during Safe Kids Week, May 8-14.
Register in advance online and learn about more free online classes offered by South County Fire at www.southsnofire.org/classes.
South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services to 270,000 residents of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, and unincorporated southwest Snohomish County.
