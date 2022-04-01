Sponsor spotlight: Ginny’s Girls launches personal property appraisals

Ginny’s Girls is the Puget Sound area’s only full-service company that offers estate liquidation, move management and clean-out services. Due to tons of hard work, a great crew and great clients, we are now adding personal property appraisals to our list of services.

What does this mean?

Personal property appraisers value personal items of all sorts: antiques of any kind, glass, furniture, pottery, primitives, metals – everything, in fact, except real estate and buildings. In addition to traditional antiques, fine arts and collectible items, appraisers are also needed to evaluate vehicles of all types, heavy equipment, even furnishings for entire businesses.

Why are they important?

Successful appraisers of personal property share many qualities. They are first of all persons with educated opinions. They are willing to spend the time to research the items they are appraising, and they need to know how to produce professional reports. Finally, successful appraisers need to understand and honor the ethics of the profession.Appraisals are done for:

Insurance

• Dissolution of Marriage

• Family Law Documents

• Probate and Living Trusts

• IRS deductions for gifts to heirs or non-profits

• Individuals for many purposes

• People planning to downsize

• People considering the acquisition of a valuable itemIn fact, appraisals are done for any purpose in which there is a need for a person (or group/entity) to be certain of a professional valuation/appraisal of the item(s).

Meriann Roberts, our owner, is a member of the International Society of Appraisers. She has achieved the designation of Qualified Appraiser as defined by the Appraiser Qualifications Board. Accredited Members have declared a specialty and demonstrate significant, appraisal-related experience in that specialty.

— By Jamie Roberts, Ginny’s Girls Estate Services

Ginnysestates.com

425-239-8746