Sponsor spotlight: Meet hiring employers at the Lynnwood Job Fair May 12

Have you been looking for a new job, career change, or even a side hustle? Look no further than the upcoming Lynnwood Regional Job Fair. You will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with more than 50 hiring employers. The job fair is completely free and open to all. Stop dreaming about working at Amazon, Starbucks, Crane Aerospace or QFC, and make it a reality by interviewing on-site at the Lynnwood Convention Center on May 12. A variety of employers from the health care, aerospace, transportation, law enforcement, logistics, public utilities, retail, and hospitality industries will be available. View a full list of participating employers by signing up at LynnwoodJobs.Eventbrite.com.
WHAT: Lynnwood Regional Job Fair
WHEN: May 12, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m.
WHERE: Lynnwood Convention Center, 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood, WA 98036
REGISTER FOR FREE at LynnwoodJobs.eventbrite.com
The City of Lynnwood, Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce, Edmonds College, WorkSource, and the Lynnwood Convention Center have partnered to bring together some of the top employers in Lynnwood and Snohomish County. Employers interesting in participating may register by visiting the Lynnwood Chamber.
For more information contact:
Linda Jones
Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce President
ljones@lynnwoodchamber.com
425-563-7505
Ryan Bush
City of Lynnwood
rbush@LynnwoodWA.gov
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.