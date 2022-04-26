Sponsor spotlight: The search for the perfect Mother’s Day gift is over

With Mother’s Day quickly approaching on May 8, we sat down with Andy Cline and his team at Cline Jewelers to discover why jewelry ranks as a top Mother’s Day gift idea each year.

Finding a great Mother’s Day gift can be a challenge. How do we tell our mothers we love them? Sure, chocolates and flowers are lovely, but they don’t last forever! What’s a great gift that will last a lifetime? Jewelry!

Jewelry for Mother’s Day? Of Course! Here’s Why!

Outside of its obvious beauty, jewelry can make a lasting impact on your mother’s life since it is completely customizable, and any jewelry item can be transformed into a beautiful design she can wear in memory of your love and the love of family members wherever she goes. Jewelry can also add a new dimension to your mom’s fashion sense, creating a fun way to tie together the perfect outfit for a night out.

The Quest for the Perfect Mother’s Day Gift

In discovering all the reasons why jewelry makes for the perfect Mother’s Day gift, and with Mom’s Day quickly approaching, we dug in to track down that perfect place in the greater Seattle area where Mother’s Day jewelry items abound, making shopping for your mom this year a breeze!

Our search led us to downtown Edmonds, a fantastically charming suburb of Seattle and home of Cline Jewelers, where owner Andy Cline and his skilled team of jewelry designers and gem specialists were busy preparing for the Mother’s Day holiday.

Capture Your Mom’s Smile with a Jewelry Design from Cline Jewelers

“Jewelry, no matter the style, is a wonderful gift for mom for Mother’s Day because it is timeless, and the sheer beauty and sentimental statement that goes along with it is sure to make any mom smile,” states Andy Cline. “We are so happy to carry a wide selection of jewelry items, from gold hoop earrings to charm bracelets, that so many moms love. No matter the style or design, a great piece of jewelry can make her feel as beautiful as she already is to your heart,” adds Cline.

Browsing through the myriad of jewelry styles in Cline’s store was no small feat. With glass jewelry cases stocked with diamond necklaces, designer bracelets, and unique gemstone pieces, too, the sheer size of their inventory left me feeling both amazed and astounded. It was as if the options were endless! In the process of perusing through the cases, Andy stopped to assist me in my Mother’s Day search to shed some light on some of the top-selling Mother’s Day jewelry gift ideas available both at their store and on their website.

What Are the Top Mother’s Day Gift Ideas? We asked the Experts at Cline!

Don’t take it from me… take it from Andy and his incredible team of jewelry experts at Cline Jewelers. Here’s Cline’s quick list of some of the best Mother’s Day gift ideas that are sure to leave your mom with a smile.

Diamond Stud Earrings

These are a “go-to” staple that every mom is sure to love, no matter the size.

Diamond Hoop Earrings

Hoops are a must, and they go with just about anything! White, yellow, rose gold, or covered in diamonds, they’re a great way to accentuate your mother’s wardrobe!

A Beautiful Bracelet or Cuff

What mom doesn’t love looking down at something dazzling on their wrist? Whether it be a designer charm bracelet, diamond link bracelet, or a sterling cuff covered in gemstones, Cline has a beautiful bracelet or cuff in stock that’s certain to leave your mother speechless!

Birthstone Jewelry

Birthstone jewelry is one of Cline’s specialties, and gorgeous jewelry designs featuring your mom’s birthstone, or the birthstones of her loved ones is not only sentimental gift idea, but it’s sure to be a jewelry piece she’ll reach for time and time again. From birthstone and radiant gemstone infused rings, pendants, bracelets, and more, that perfect gem-filled design is here and waiting for you at Cline Jewelers for Mother’s Day!

Family Rings & Heirloom Pieces

There’s no better choice than a custom family ring or an heirloom piece designed at Cline Jewelers that will not only make for a wonderful gift for mom, but something that she can also pass down to future generations! Birthstones and gems, or diamonds and gold, the options are endless. Cline Jewelers is your destination if you’re looking to have a jewelry piece created that is as beautiful as your mom and the story that goes along with it!

A Stunning Necklace or Pendant

From custom birthstone pendants to a classic gold chain or a diamond-covered cross, necklaces are most definitely a top jewelry gift for your mom on Mother’s Day. Looking for a bit more insight on necklace designs available at Cline Jewelers? Read all about Cline’s Top 5 necklaces for Mother’s Day here!

Shop Early at Cline Jewelers for Mother’s Day Gift Giving Success!

Andy Cline and his team are expecting a big turnout leading up to and on Mother’s Day, and their team wants to be sure that you get to their store with plenty of time to shop their vast inventory of jewelry styles and receive the personal help you deserve on your Mother’s Day gift search.

“You won’t want to miss out on that perfect gift for mom,” declares Cline. “We have so many mothers walk through our doors wearing a jewelry design they’ve received from a loved one for Mother’s Day who shopped with us, and they’re as beautiful now as the day they were gifted. It truly is that gift of love and appreciation that keeps on giving.”

More than a Jewelry Store… Cline Jewelers is an Edmonds Experience!

Andy Cline and his team offer free jewelry cleaning and inspections, as well as on-site jewelry appraisals. If you have a piece of unworn and unloved jewelry at home, you can bring it into Cline Jewelers to receive market value for your pieces. This can be a great way to put your cash towards your next jewelry purchase (maybe for Mother’s Day?), or to take those unworn pieces and have Cline custom-design your piece into a new jewelry item that you’ll be sure to fall in love with all over again. Plus, don’t forget to browse through Cline Jewelers’ stunning Vintage & Estate Jewelry case as you shop for that perfect gift for Mother’s Day! From vintage to modern and everything in-between, experience one-of-a-kind estate jewelry pieces from all time periods that would make for an extra-special antique gift for mom! Cline’s Vintage & Estate Trunk Show Event will run Mother’s Day weekend, May 5 – 7.

Looking for one-on-one expert advice on all things designer, fashion, and custom-designed jewelry? Maybe you’re in need of some extra guidance on what will really make your mom smile on Mother’s Day?! Book your appointment, because Cline Jewelers is ready to give you and your jewelry the attention you deserve!

For further inquiries, send an email to contactus@clinejewelers.com or call or text 425-673-9090 to schedule your appointment.

— Sponsored by Cline Jewelers