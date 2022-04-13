Sponsor spotlight: Enjoy this week’s special — shrimp tacos — at Scotty’s Food Truck

Scotty’s Food Truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and this week’s special is Shrimp Tacos with Pineapple Mango Salsa.
Also on the menu is the customer favorite Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, along with fish and chips, clam chowder in a bread bowl and much more mouth-watering goodness.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday-Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
