St. Alban’s Church Holy Week services through Sunday, April 17

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds has announced its Holy Week services. Some of them will be online only, and others both online and live at the church.

Online services may be viewed at the Facebook page @stalbansepiscopalchurch or on YouTube at www.youtube.com/channel/UC_YO1qfoSZfrOP7o_7d7zLw

In-person services are open to all who are fully vaccinated and wearing masks. Those not eligible to be vaccinated (those under 5 years of age, for example) are welcome so long as they adhere to the other safety procedures that we all are following. Family groups are asked to sit together.

The schedule is as follows:

April 11 Monday Holy Week Evening Prayer 6 p.m. (online only): St. Matthew’s Passion.

April 12: Tuesday Holy Week Evening Prayer 6 p.m. (online only): St. Mark’s Passion.

April 13: Wednesday Tenebrae/Taizé Service 7 p.m. (both in person and online). Tenebrae is a Latin word meaning “shadows.” This service is a selection of psalms and lessons combined with Lenten Taizé selections from John Lehrack.

April 14: Maundy Thursday worship 7 p.m. (both in person and online).

April 15: Good Friday services in the sanctuary 11 a.m., (both in person and online) and 7 p.m. (in person only).

April 15: Friday stations of the cross noon-7 p.m. (self-paced) in the labyrinth.

April 16: Holy Saturday service noon (online only).

April 16: Saturday (in person) Community Easter Egg Hunt 2-4 p.m. at the church for all abilities and wheelchair accessible. All are welcome to attend.

April 16: Easter Saturday Vigil 8 p.m. (in person only): Gather outdoors for a fire lighting and move to the sanctuary for the lessons, renewal of baptismal covenant, and eucharist.

April 17: Easter Sunday Eucharist 8 a.m. (in person only) and 10:30 a.m. (both in person and online):A fellowship and coffee hour will follow both services.

St. Alban’s is located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection. An easy way to find the church is to look for “St. Alban’s Church” signs on both 84th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, directing visitors to the church. For more information, contact the church at 425-778-0371.

For more information about St. Alban’s, visit stalbansedmonds.org.