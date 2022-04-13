St. Alban’s holding Stations of the Cross in the labyrinth on Good Friday, April 15

On Good Friday, April 15, St. Alban’s Episcopal is offering the Stations of the Cross in its labyrinth as an opportunity to experience the passion of Christ on a personal level in an ancient, yet new way.

Labyrinth walking is a form of meditation that has been practiced by nearly every religious tradition since ancient times. There is a booklet, “The Way of the Cross” available with meditations and prayers for each station.

The 14 Stations of the Cross represent the scriptural and traditional events of Jesus’ journey from condemnation before Pilate to his death on the Cross and his entombment. According to the church, medieval Christians walked the labyrinth as an alternative to taking a hazardous pilgrimage to Jerusalem to walk in the “footsteps of Christ.” Modern “pilgrims” walk the labyrinth path as one of many tools to enhance prayer, contemplation, meditation and/or personal growth.

The stations will be available in the labyrinth from noon to 7 p.m. April 10. Sign the guest register so the church knows you have visited.

St. Alban’s is located at 21405 82nd Pl. W., near the Edmonds Five Corners roundabout intersection.