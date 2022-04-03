St. Alban’s sponsoring community Easter egg hunt April 16

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds will hold a community Easter egg hunt at the church on Saturday, April 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will be accessible for kids of all ages, abilities and physical modalities, the church said.

Bags will be provided for those collecting the plastic eggs containing tasty Easter treats, and nut-free candy will also be available for those who cannot consume nut products.

St. Alban’s is located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection. An easy way to find the church is to look for “St. Alban’s Church” signs on both 84th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, directing visitors to the church. For more information, contact the church at 425-778-0371.

This is the second egg hunt announced this year in Edmonds. The Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Easter Egg Hunt will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at Edmonds’ Frances Anderson Playfield, 700 Main St. Kids ages 3 to 10 will scramble for eggs, candy and prizes in age-appropriate areas.