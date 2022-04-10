Teen yoga series at Yoga Sanctuary starting April 12

Yoga Sanctuary in Perrinville is offering a teen yoga series from 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays, April 12-May 17.

Participants ages 13-17 will learn how mindful movement and breathing exercises can help develop self-awareness, emotional resilience, healthy body image, positive thinking and compassion while learning the skills and tools needed for lifelong well being.

Yoga Sanctuary Studio is located at 18609 76th Ave. W., Lynnwood.