Teen yoga series at Yoga Sanctuary starting April 12

Yoga Sanctuary in Perrinville is offering a teen yoga series from 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays, April 12-May 17.
Participants ages 13-17 will learn how mindful movement and breathing exercises can help develop self-awareness, emotional resilience, healthy body image, positive thinking and compassion while learning the skills and tools needed for lifelong well being.
