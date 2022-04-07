Edmonds residents set to run in Boston Marathon April 18

Updated with names of other Edmonds residents listed as competing in the marathon

A total of 11 Edmonds residents will be competing in the Boston Marathon, scheduled for Monday, April 18.

The 26.2-mile course starts at Hopkinton in Massachusetts’ southern Middlesex County to Boston’s Copley Square. The Boston Athletic Association has organized this event annually since 1897, except for 2020 when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the race was temporarily moved to October, with a limited field of participants.

Among the Edmonds competitors are three friends — Armando Ortiz, Richard Suico and Laura Collins — who are among the field who qualified for the 2022 running of the world’s oldest annual marathon. Both Suico and Collins have run in past Boston Marathons, but this will be the first competition in Boston for Ortiz, whose earlier efforts to participate (see related story here) were dashed by the COVID pandemic.

Here is the list of all Edmonds residents who are competing, according to the marathon website, along with their bib numbers: