Two children injured after being struck by car at 220th SW and 80th W Friday

Two children — ages 16 and 3 — were transported to Harborview Medical Center Friday afternoon after being struck by a car while crossing the street at 220th Street Southwest and 80th Avenue West in Edmonds.

According South County Fire spokesperson Shawneri Guzman, a 16-year-old girl was pushing a 3-year-old in a stroller when they were hit just after 3 p.m. South County Fire and Edmonds police units responded, and the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, she said.

Guzman didn’t have details on the severity of the victims’ injuries, nor information on the cities of residence of the victims and driver.