Viola players wanted for Edmonds-area quartet

Do you play the viola? A group of people is forming a new quartet and is looking for intermediate-level players to participate.
If you are interested or have questions, contact Jeanne Mazzoni at 206-992-9949 or email jeanne.mazzoni@gmail.com.
Do you play the viola? A group of people is forming a new quartet and is looking for intermediate-level players to participate.
If you are interested or have questions, contact Jeanne Mazzoni at 206-992-9949 or email jeanne.mazzoni@gmail.com.
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.