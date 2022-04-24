‘Wind, Water, Mountains’ latest On the Fence exhibit at ArtWorks in downtown Edmonds

Armenian artist and architect Tsovinar Muradyan’s installation Wind, Water, Mountains is on exhibit on the ArtWorks parking lot fence (200 Dayton St.) in downtown Edmonds through August.

The piece depicts four abstract scenes representing the wind that frequently whips through our area, the Salish Sea along Edmonds’ shores, and the view of the Olympic Mountains.

A resident of Lynnwood, Muradyan holds a master of science in architecture, and a Ph.D. in sustainable architecture. Her works have been exhibited internationally, and many are included in private collections. She recently installed a permanent sculpture in Esperance Park, and has two other permanent sculptures in downtown Edmonds atop flower poles — one in front of Waterfront Coffee on Main Street, and the other between Salt & Iron and SanKai restaurants on 4th Avenue North. For more information about the artist, visit www.tsovidesign.com.

The Edmonds Arts Commission offers an opportunity for regional artists to create temporary outdoor art installations on two fence lines in downtown Edmonds through its On the Fence Temporary Public Art program. The arts commission is interested in encouraging a visual conversation through the installations, as well as highlighting the works of emerging and established artists.

Exhibits rotate twice a year, one located on the ArtWorks fence, 200 Dayton St., and the other on Frances Anderson Center Playfield fence on Main Street, 700 Main St. For information about the program, visit tinyurl.com/OnTheFenceArt.