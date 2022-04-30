Woodway Planning Commission report among items on May 2 town council meeting agenda

The Woodway Planning Commission’s annual report and a presentation and discussion on road and street maintenance are among the items on the Woodway Town Council’s agenda for Monday, May 2.

There will also be two opportunities for public comments.

The council meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will be a hybrid meeting. The public may attend in person at town hall (23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway, WA 98020) or virtually via Microsoft Teams with the option of calling in via telephone. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 321-209-6411. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is 438 646 117#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.

