Woodway Town Council set to discuss ARPA funding, road maintenance April 18

A resolution related to American Rescue Plan Act funding and presentation on road/street maintenance are among the items on the Woodway Town Council’s agenda for Monday, April 18.

There will also be two opportunities for public comments.

The council meeting will be a hybrid meeting. The public may attend in-person at Town Hall (23920 113th Place W. Woodway, WA 98020) or virtually via Microsoft Teams with the option of calling in via telephone. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-475-1443. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 150 666 583#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.