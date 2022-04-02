Woodway Town Council to meet April 4

The Woodway Town Council is scheduled to hold a hybrid meeting this Monday, April 4, starting at 6 p.m.

Among the items on the agenda:

Ratifying an interlocal agreement with Snohomish County for road/street services Twin Maples stormwater utility project Utility billing and collection ordinance



The public may attend in-person at Town Hall (23920 113th Place W. Woodway, WA 98020) or virtually via Microsoft Teams with the option of calling in via telephone. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 321-209-6411. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 647 719 94#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.

There will be two opportunities for public comment. Those who wish to make a public comment for this meeting can do so in-person or via video or audio connection. Phone callers can unmute themselves by dialing *6.