Woodway Town Council to meet virtually April 25

Due to a lack of a quorum for its April 18 meeting, the Woodway Town Council will be holding a virtual meeting on Monday, April 25 at 10 a.m.

This will be a continuation the adjourned April 18 meeting, and will include consideration of a American Rescue Plan Act funding resolution, There will also be study sessions on town finances, public safety and rights-of-way issues.

The meeting will be held via Microsoft Teams, open to the public to watch and make comments.

Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial 1 321-209-6411 and enter Conference ID: 592 638 884#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.