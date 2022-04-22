YWCA hosting Stand Against Racism event in Everett April 28

YWCA of Seattle King Snohomish is hosting its 11th annual Stand Against Racism event from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, April 28 at the YWCA Everett Regional Center, 3301 Broadway, Everett.

Acccording to a YWCA announcement, Stand Against Racism “is a national opportunity for communities across the U.S. to unite their voices to educate, advocate, and promote racial justice.” The purpose of the local event, the announcement said, is to “raise awareness and highlight the injustices faced by minorities and immigrants in our community. ” Activities include a community resource fair with representatives from local social service organizations.

For more information, call the YWCA at 425-258-2766.