Applications open for Edmonds Citizens’ Tree Board  

The Edmonds Citizens’ Tree Board is seeking applications for one open position and any other tree board positions that become available in the near future.

The tree board encourages the planting, protecting and maintaining of trees for long-term community benefit. Tree board meetings are held the first Thursday of each month, starting at 6 p.m. Tree Board meeting materials are posted on the city’s meeting agenda web page.

Board members must live within the Edmonds city limits. Residents from different watersheds and neighborhoods are welcome. Preferred interests or professional backgrounds include urban forestry, horticulture, and habitat enviroscaping. Anyone is welcome to apply.

Tree board positions are appointed by councilmembers. All appointments must be confirmed by a majority of the city council.

Applications are available online at www.edmondswa.gov/cms/one.aspx?portalId=16495016&pageId=17282631 or by emailing jana.spellman@edmondswa.gov. You can also a request that an application form to be mailed to you by calling the development services department at 425-771-0220. Persons leaving a voicemail message should remember to include their name, mailing address and ZIP code.

Applications must be submitted to the city by 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022. Submittal information is included on the application form.