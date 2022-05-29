11 Replies to “Can you name this place in Edmonds?”
Leave a Reply
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Yost Park.
Nope
The stairs from 100th up to the “Old Woodway” campus, where Scriber and Edmonds Heights are now located.
No
Daley steps
No
Pine Ridge park.
Pine ridge park east side coming up to 83rd ave. West
Not Pine Ridge
Pedestrian path along 7th (?) Ave.
Nope