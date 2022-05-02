Can you name this place in Edmonds? 52 seconds ago 1 Photographer Matthew Ralston submitted this photo along with an idea for a new feature: Can you guess what and where this is? Submit your answers in the comment section below. And if you have a unique photographic angle on a place Edmonds that you’d like readers to take a guess about, email it to myedmondsnews@gmail.com.
