Cascadia Art Museum seeking part-time Museum Educator

Cascadia Art Museum is looking for a part-time Museum Educator to join our team. The Museum Educator plays an essential role in providing and delivering arts engagement experiences to our community. The Museum Educator oversees the strategic plan, creates and delivers education programs serving children through older adults. Days and hours are flexible.
Resumes can be sent to: Sally Ralston, Executive Director, at sally@cascadiaartmuseum.org
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.