Cascadia Art Museum seeking part-time Museum Educator

Cascadia Art Museum is looking for a part-time Museum Educator to join our team. The Museum Educator plays an essential role in providing and delivering arts engagement experiences to our community. The Museum Educator oversees the strategic plan, creates and delivers education programs serving children through older adults. Days and hours are flexible.

Resumes can be sent to: Sally Ralston, Executive Director, at sally@cascadiaartmuseum.org

 

2 Replies to “Cascadia Art Museum seeking part-time Museum Educator”

  1. It says to visit the website for the complete job description, but when you go the museum’s website it says there are no current job openings.

    1. We checked with the museum and that information has not been posted yet. So best to use the email address to get more details.

