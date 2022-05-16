City awarded Creative District grant for 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor

The City of Edmonds has received a $34,000 Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA) grant to assist in development of the 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor.

The matching grant was one of 11 awarded to Creative Districts throughout the state. Edmonds was the state’s first Creative District, a designation it received in 2018. The Edmonds City Council during its 2022 budget amendment process in February had approved allocating $34,000 for grant matching funds to complete the conceptual design for corridor.

The idea behind the corridor — which covers the section of 4th Avenue stretching from Main Street to the Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) on Daley Street — is to provide a space for cultural events and street artists that also feature art elements and a pocket park.

Conceptual design completed for most of the corridor in 2021 did not include the northern section, where the interface of the west edge of the ECA property and the city right of way is integral to creation of a dynamic public space, the city noted in a Monday press release announcing the grant. This final phase of conceptual design brings the ECA to the table as an engaged partner in development of the design and as an additional funder to complete the conceptual plan, the city said.

The ArtsWA capital grant enables the city to complete work by the consultant on the last section of the corridor conceptual plan and in doing so to reengage community involvement, which has been a key part of the planning process, the announcement said.

Also from the city press release: