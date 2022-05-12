City seeks applicants for Edmonds Economic Development Commission

The City of Edmonds is seeking applicants to fill positions on the Citizens Economic Development Commission. The appointed commissioners will serve in a volunteer capacity for a term running until March 31, 2024 and must be Edmonds residents.

The city encourages women, people of color and other minorities to apply for commission service. Those interested in serving on the commission must fill out and submit the official city application form at https://tinyurl.com/7j72c89c.

The application deadline has been extended, and applications are due by 1 p.m., Friday, May 20.

For more information, visit the Economic Development Commission webpage at www.edmondswa.gov/cms/one.aspx?pageId=17251180.