Clhamber music concert features pianist, string players at Cascadia Art Museum May 7

Cascadia Art Museum continues its classical chamber music concert series at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 7 with the lush romantic Quintet in C minor for Piano & Strings by Ralph Vaughan Williams featuring international pianist/composer Hwaen Ch’uqi. Also performing are acclaimed musicians Brandon Vance (violin), Pamela Liu (viola), Erika Pierson (cello) and Anna Doak (bass).

In addition, the concert includes the world premiere of Élégie-Berceuse, a beautiful and evocative new composition by Hwaen Ch’uqi.

Ch’uqi has thrilled audiences with his virtuosity throughout the U.S., France, Germany, the Netherlands, Russia, Bulgaria, Taiwan and Japan. A fellow at Tanglewood for three years, he has performed at Seiji Ozawa Hall, Alice Tully Hall and the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory. Internationally acclaimed violinist/composer Brandon Vance is the recipient of Scotland’s 2017 Royal National Mòd “Sutherland Cup” in Scottish Fiddle, as well as being the youngest to win the U.S. National Open Scottish Fiddling Championship. Violist/violinist Pamela Liu has recorded and performed internationally, she was a member of the Evergreen Symphony Orchestra in Taipei, Taiwan. She plays with the Yakima Symphony and in the violin-guitar duo Tutti Dolce, with husband Chris Liu. Cellist Erika Pierson has performed as a solo artist and chamber musician in the U.S., England, Germany and Spain. Bassist Anna Doak is a member of Northwest Sinfonietta and has played with the Seattle Symphony, Pacific Northwest Ballet Orchestra and on numerous recording projects.

“We are very honored to present these outstanding international musicians and the world premiere of a heartfelt and lyrical piece by a major composer at Cascadia Art Museum,” said museum volunteer Cal Lewin. “It’s wonderful to be able to hear such great musicians close-up and personal, as chamber music was originally meant to be experienced.”

Each month the museum features outstanding chamber ensembles, soloists and opera singers in the museum’s main gallery, surrounded by Northwest art. The concerts are about one hour, and concert tickets include admission to all the museum galleries, so you can arrive early to see the current exhibits.

The cost is $12 for museum members and $18 for non-members. For tickets and information, visit www.cascadiaartmuseum.org/music-in-the-museum.