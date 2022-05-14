Clothes for Kids hosting silent, live fundraising auctions starting May 16

Clothes for Kids, which provides school wardrobes for children in need in the Edmonds School District, is hosting a Celebrate the Children online silent auction, opening at noon Monday, May 16.
Hundreds of items are up for bid, including travel, jewelry, art, dining, family fun and more. The weeklong event will conclude with a live auction via livestream on Saturday, May 21 at 7 p.m.
You can preview the auction here
All proceeds benefit Clothes For Kids, a 501(c)3 organization (EIN #91-1345075).
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.