Community invited to Edmonds police awards ceremony May 26

The Edmonds Police Department invites the public to its annual awards ceremony Thursday, May 26 in the Edmonds City Council Chambers, located at 250 5th Ave. N. The presentation will begin at 6 p.m.
The presentation will honor the actions of officers and citizens during the past year. This is the first public ceremony held since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
