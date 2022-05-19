Community invited to share health care perspectives during Verdant focus group May 23

The Verdant Health Commission is inviting the community to attend a virtual focus group Monday, May 23, to assist Verdant’s efforts to increase health care accessfor all South Snohomish County residents.

The meeting will run from noon-1:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Residents are encouraged to participate in the focus group to provide their perspective. There is also an online survey, posted on www.verdanthealth.org and available in multiple languages, available through May 31. Click HERE to go directly to the survey.

The results of the focus group, along with an anonymous survey, will be shared with the community in fall 2022.

If you have any questions or know someone who would like to complete the survey in a language that is not currently available on the website, contact Verdant at info@verdanthealth.org, or call 425-582-8600