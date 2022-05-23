Community Transit offering travel training program

If you have not tried Community Transit before but are interested in learning more, the transit agency has a convenient service that will teach you and your family the basic skills for taking the bus. Community Transit Travel Training is geared toward anyone who needs a little extra help navigating the transit system:
- Senior citizens
- Students
- People with disabilities
- Non-English speakers
- New residents
- New riders
The program is customized to meet your individual needs and can last from one hour to several sessions — as long as you need to feel safe and confident. You can sign up here and there is no cost to you.
If you have questions, Edmonds City Councilmember Susan Paine is the city council’s Community Transit Board alternate. She can be reached at Susan.Paine@edmondswa.gov or 425-361-8844.
