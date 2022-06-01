Congratulations to Best of Edmonds 2022 winners!

Hot off the print and digital presses: Here are the winners in the 2022 Best of Edmonds contest presented by My Edmonds News and sponsored by KDMC Marketing.

More than 9,000 individual votes were cast on readers’ favorites in Edmonds — from coffee shop to hair salon to restaurant to veterinarian.

All winners and finalists are highlighted in our Best of Edmonds magazine, now available for viewing online, with print publications distributed at locations citywide. Winners and finalists will also receive a window sticker to display proudly in their establishments, so look for those throughout Edmonds starting this week.

Congratulations to all the winners, and thanks to all who voted for what they love best about Edmonds.