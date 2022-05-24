Congressman Larsen to host live telephone town hall May 25

Second District Congressman Rick Larsen will host a live telephone town hall to answer constituents’ questions starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 25.
Visit the livestream at larsen.house.gov/live or dial in to 855-962-0954 to participate.
