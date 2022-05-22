Council May 24 scheduled to hold public hearing on ARPA funds, revisit idea of extending downtown business zone

The Edmonds City Council will hold a public hearing at its Tuesday, May 24 meeting regarding how the City of Edmonds has allocated its $11.9 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars for COVID-19 recovery.

The funds are currently allocated to six separate areas: City expenditures ($750,000), household support ($4.15 million), business support ($1.1 million), nonprofit support ($500,000), job retraining ($600,000) and green infrastructure ($4.8 million). During recent council discussions, staff have suggested possibly shifting some of those allocations based on anticipated need.

The council is also scheduled to revisit a topic raised in earlier council discussions: Whether it is appropriate to extend the city’s designated business zone map to require at least some commercial use of new structures within the downtown BD2 zone. The council voted in April to extend its moratorium on building permit applications in the city’s BD2 zone until June 2 to give staff time to research the issue.

Ohter items on the council agenda include proposed changes to the city’s stormwater code, approval of the 2023-2028 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program and a discussion of Edmonds waterfront issues that need to be addressed as part of the city’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan update.

The hybrid meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. Those wishing to join the meeting virtually for the purpose of providing audience comments can click on or paste the following Zoom meeting link into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or you can comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.