Council Tuesday night set to again consider public camping ban ordinance in Edmonds

The Edmonds City Council Tuesday night is scheduled to once again consider a proposed ordinance that would ban camping on city property.

Tuesday marks the fourth time the council will attempt to take a vote on the measure, which is supported by both the City of Edmonds police chief and the city’s human services staff. It would give police the power to arrest someone for illegally occupying public property only when two conditions are met: 1) When available overnight shelter exists and 2) when that available shelter has been offered and refused.

Violating the ordinance would be a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or 90 days in jail, but a provision notes that municipal court can order anyone unable to pay to instead perform “community service or work crew in lieu of a monetary penalty.”

In other business Tuesday, the council is scheduled to receive a presentation on the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery and hear a resolution regarding the May 18 Sri ChinmoyPeace Run set for downtown Edmonds.

The council is also scheduled to hold a public hearing on the city’s 2023-2028 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program.

The hybrid meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., in downtown Edmonds. Those who want to join this meeting virtually in lieu of in-person attendance for the purpose of providing audience comments can click on or paste the following Zoom meeting link into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or you can comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.

Prior to the 7 p.m. meeting, the council will hold a special meeting starting at 6 p.m. for two purposes: 1) to award contracts to three firms — Centennial Contractors Enterprises, Forma Construction and Saybr Contractors — that responded to a request for proposals to work with the city’s job order contracting program. The program will permit the quick engagement of contractors in performing small- to medium-sized public works projects. And 2) to hold an executive session on pending or potential litigation.