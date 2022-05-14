‘Cranes for Peace’ campaign artist at Cascadia Art Museum for Edmonds Art Walk May 19

The month of May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and “Cranes for Peace” campaign founder Fay Lim will demonstrate creating Washi Origami Crane earrings at the Cascadia Art Museum during Art Walk Edmonds Thursday, May 19.

To end harassment and violence against the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, a portion of each purchase of origami crane earrings will be donated to Stop AAPI Hate.

Art Walk Edmonds runs from 5-8 p.m. May 19 in downtown Edmonds.

When it was first proposed in 1977, AAPI Heritage Month was chosen to be held in the month of May to observe the immigration of the first Japanese to the U. S. (May 7, 1843), and the completion of the transcontinental railroad, constructed mainly by Chinese immigrant workers (May 10, 1869). This tribute, in a presidential annual proclamation, recognizes the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture and achievements of the United States.

The Stop AAPI Hate Center is a collaboration by the Asian Pacific Policy & Planning Council, Chinese for Affirmative Action, and the Asian American Studies Department at San Francisco State University. The center tracks and reports incidents of hate, violence, harassment and discrimination and also provides translation services and advocacy.

The Asian tradition of 1,000 paper cranes represents granting a special wish, happiness, long life, and often used to symbolize peace. Using “Washi” or traditional Japanese paper that is processed by hand and made in the traditional manner, these cranes are also treated to prevent UV fading and are water resistant.