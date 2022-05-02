David Stern Memorial Golf Tournament set for Aug. 22

The Edmonds Police Foundation is hosting its annual David Stern Memorial Golf Tournament Monday, Aug. 22, at Harbour Pointe Golf Club.
The foundation continues to focus on raising funds for portable automated external defibrillator (AED) units that will be outfitted in all Edmonds first-response vehicles.
If you are interested in being a sponsor or want more information on the Edmonds Police Foundation or the golf tournament, visit www.edmondspolicefoundation.org
